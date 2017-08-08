FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump urges countries to be 'tough and decisive' toward North Korea
August 8, 2017 / 11:36 AM / in 8 days

Trump urges countries to be 'tough and decisive' toward North Korea

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for travel to New Jersey from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. August 4, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised other nations for addressing North Korea's missile program, days after the U.N. Security Council imposed new sanctions on Pyongyang over two intercontinental ballistic missile tests in July.

"After many years of failure, countries are coming together to finally address the dangers posed by North Korea. We must be tough & decisive!," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. The council passed the U.S.-drafted resolution on North Korea on Saturday.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

