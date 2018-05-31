FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 4:18 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

Exclusive: Trump says may need to meet North Korea's Kim more than once

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday it may take more than one meeting to seal a denuclearization deal with North Korea and that he would like Pyongyang to dismantle its nuclear weapons program as quickly as possible under any agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves before boarding Air Force One to depart for travel to Texas from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Trump, in a brief interview with Reuters aboard Air Force One as he flew to Texas for Republican fund-raising events, said he was still hoping to hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore.

He said he will most likely be visited by North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol on Friday at the White House after the official wraps up meetings with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York. The North Korean official is carrying a letter to Trump from Kim Jong Un.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Bill Trott

