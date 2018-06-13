Trump says no war games while North Korea negotiates in good faith: Fox interview

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States will not hold war games with South Korea while North Korea negotiates in good faith on denuclearization.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference after his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“We’re not going to be doing the war games as long as we’re negotiating in good faith,” Trump told Fox News Channel in an interview in Singapore after he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Asked if they discussed Kim traveling to the United States, Trump said: “I think at the right time, he’ll absolutely be coming to the White House.”