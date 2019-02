U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the JW Marriott hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

HANOI (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday had still wanted to keep his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who had promised not to test nuclear weapons or rockets.

Trump was talking to reporters after his second summit with Kim, held in the Vietnamese capital, ended without any agreements being finalised.