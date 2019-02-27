Trump says he appreciates commercial order that Vietnam has made

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hold flags as they are greeted by students during their meeting at the Office of Government Hall in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

HANOI (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he appreciated the commercial order that Vietnam had made as well as the fact that the U.S. trade deficit with the Southeast Asian nation was coming down.

At a lunch with the Vietnamese prime minister and other officials, Trump also said he was looking forward to his meeting Wednesday evening with Kim Jong Un and that the North Korean leader wanted to do something great.

Ahead of the lunch meeting, Vietnamese carriers VietJet and Bamboo Airways signed deals with Boeing Co to buy 110 planes worth more than $15 billion.