No meeting planned with Kim despite Trump tweet on seeing him soon: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said there were no future meetings planned with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but that President Donald Trump was open to another sitdown.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un leave after signing documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Earlier on Thursday Trump tweeted his gratitude to Kim for sending home remains of soldiers from the 1950-1953 Korean War, saying “I am not at all surprised that you took this kind action. Also, thank you for your nice letter - I look forward to seeing you soon!”

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told a regularly scheduled briefing that “there is not a second meeting that is currently locked in or finalized,” Trump is “certainly open to that discussion. She added that Trump would shortly send respond to Kim’s letter, which he received on Wednesday.