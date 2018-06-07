FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 7, 2018 / 6:59 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Trump says could sign deal to end Korean war at meeting with Kim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could sign an agreement to end the Korean War at their June 12 meeting in Singapore and that he would someday like to normalize relations with Pyongyang.

“Well it could be, we could sign an agreement, as you know that would be a first step ... but yes ... we’re looking at it, we’re talking about it with a lot of other people ... that’s probably the easy part, the hard part remains after that,” Trump said in answer to a question at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.