Trump says could sign deal to end Korean war at meeting with Kim

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could sign an agreement to end the Korean War at their June 12 meeting in Singapore and that he would someday like to normalize relations with Pyongyang.

“Well it could be, we could sign an agreement, as you know that would be a first step ... but yes ... we’re looking at it, we’re talking about it with a lot of other people ... that’s probably the easy part, the hard part remains after that,” Trump said in answer to a question at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.