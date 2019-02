U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the JW Marriott hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

HANOI (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam had failed to reach agreement due to North Korean demands to lift punishing U.S.-led sanctions.

“Basically, they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety, but we couldn’t do that....we had to walk away from it,” Trump told reporters after summit talks were cut short in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi.