Trump says expects announcement of new summit with North Korea's Kim 'pretty soon'

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday he expected a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to be announced “pretty soon” and the location had yet to be determined.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump, during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the United Nations, said: “Chairman Kim has been really very open and terrific, frankly. I think he wants to see something happen.”

Moon said he brought Trump a personal message from Kim and that the North Korean leader was hoping to meet with the U.S. president soon. Trump said he and Moon also had a good discussion on trade between South Korea and the United States.