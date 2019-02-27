Trump says North Korea will thrive like Vietnam if it denuclearizes

HANOI (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that North Korea will thrive as Vietnam has done if it denuclearizes, as he prepares to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi for their second summit.
“Vietnam is thriving like few places on earth. North Korea would be the same, and very quickly, if it would denuclearize,” Trump said in a Tweet. “The potential is AWESOME, a great opportunity, like almost none other in history, for my friend Kim Jong Un.”
