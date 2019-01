FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk after lunch at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will meet with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un at the end of February at a place to be announced later, the White House said on Friday.

Trump met for an hour and a half with North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol on Friday afternoon to discuss denuclearization and the second summit, according to the White House.