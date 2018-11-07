Trump expects next summit with North Korea's Kim early next year

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference following Tuesday's midterm congressional elections at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he expects to meet with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un some time early next year and that an expected meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and officials from the reclusive Asian nation will be rescheduled.

“We’re very happy how it’s going with North Korea. We think it’s going fine. We’re in no rush,” he said at a press conference. “The sanctions are on. ... I’d love to take the sanctions off, but they (North Korea) have to be responsive, too.”