Trump received letter from North Korea's Kim on Aug. 1: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump received a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday that followed up on their recent discussions about denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, the White House said on Thursday.

“The ongoing correspondence between the two leaders is aimed at following up on their meeting in Singapore and advancing the commitments made in the U.S.-DPRK joint statement,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Trump tweeted about the letter late on Thursday.