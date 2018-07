WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he discussed North Korea’s nuclear weapons program with Russian President Vladimir Putin in their meeting on Monday, and that the two leaders also discussed reducing nuclear weapons worldwide.

U.S. President Donald Trump reads from prepared remarks as he speaks about his summit meeting in Finland with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the start of a meeting with members of the U.S. Congress at the White House in Washington, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, said there was no need to rush regarding North Korea, and that there was no time limit to act.