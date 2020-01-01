World News
January 1, 2020 / 3:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says he thinks North Korea's Kim is a 'man of his word'

U.S. President Donald Trump accompanied by first lady Melania Trump are interview by the press as they arrive at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had signed a contract about denuclearization and that he thought the North Korean leader was a “man of his word.”

Hours after Kim said his country would continue developing nuclear programs and introduce a “new strategic weapon” in the near future, Trump said he got along with Kim and “we have to do what we have to do.”

“But he did sign a contract, he did sign an agreement talking about denuclearization. ... That was done in Singapore, and I think he’s a man of his word, so we’re going to find out,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

