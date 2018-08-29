FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 7:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump says he thinks U.S. is doing well with North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, just days after calling off a planned trip to North Korea by his top diplomat, said on Wednesday he thought the United States was “doing well” in its diplomatic efforts with Pyongyang.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walk together before their working lunch during their summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“I think we’re doing well with North Korea. We’ll have to see,” Trump told reporters at a White House event as he again pointed the finger at China for making the U.S. effort to get North Korea to denuclearize more difficult.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

