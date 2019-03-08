Trump says he would be disappointed if North Korea resumed testing

FILE PHOTO: Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) are driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high-ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would be disappointed if North Korea were to resume weapons testing, and reiterated that he had a good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“I would be surprised in a negative way if he did anything that was not per our understanding. But we’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I would be very disappointed if I saw testing.”

The Republican president’s comments come after a second summit between him and Kim collapsed last week over differences on U.S. demands for denuclearization and North Korea’s demand for sanctions relief.

Two U.S. think-tanks and Seoul’s spy agency said this week that North Korea was rebuilding a rocket launch site, and there have been reports of new activity at a factory that produced North Korea’s first intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States.