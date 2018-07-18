Trump says Russia to 'help with North Korea'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Russia would help with North Korea and offered an enthusiastic update on the U.S. process of negotiating with the antagonistic Asian nation over nuclear weapons.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about his summit meeting in Finland with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the start of a meeting with members of the U.S. Congress at the White House in Washington, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“Russia has agreed to help with North Korea, where relationships with us are very good and the process is moving along,” said Trump on Twitter. “There is no rush, the sanctions remain! Big benefits and exciting future for North Korea at end of process!”

At the same time the tweet was published the RIA news agency reported that a summit between the leaders of Russia and North Korea is “on the agenda”.

Trump met North Korea’s Kim Jong Un last month in the first U.S.-North Korean summit and received a letter from the reclusive leader expressing hope for “practical actions” in the future.

Earlier this week, Trump also had an extensive one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he said they discussed reducing nuclear weapons worldwide. Many details of those talks have not been publicly released.