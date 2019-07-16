Trump says U.S. has made progress with North Korea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration had made tremendous progress with North Korea and did not feel pressed to conclude a quick agreement with Pyongyang on denuclearization.

Trump, speaking at a Cabinet meeting, said time was not of the essence in dealing with Pyongyang. North Korea suggested on Tuesday that talks aimed at getting it to abandon its nuclear weapons would be put at risk if Washington breaks a promise not to hold military drills with South Korea.