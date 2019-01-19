Trump says U.S. 'made a lot of progress' with North Korea

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump waves after arriving in Singapore June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he had a very good meeting with North Korea’s nuclear envoy Kim Yong Chol and the two sides had made “a lot of progress.”

The White House announced after Friday’s talks that Trump would hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in late February but will maintain economic sanctions onPyongyang.

“Kim Jong Un is looking forward to it,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We’ve made a lot of progress.”