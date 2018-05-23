FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 4:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump throws more doubt on planned summit with North Korean leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday cast further doubt on whether a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would take place next month in Singapore, telling reporters it would be made certain next week.

His statement followed Trump’s suggestion on Tuesday that the meeting could be delayed or scrapped entirely. North Korea also threw the summit in doubt earlier this month when it pushed back against what it called “unilateral nuclear abandonment.”

Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Makini Brice

