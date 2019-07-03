North Korea says U.S. 'hell-bent on hostile acts' despite wanting to talk

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - North Korea’s mission to the United Nations accused the United States on Wednesday of being “more and more hell-bent on hostile acts” against Pyongyang, despite President Donald Trump wanting talks between the two countries.

In a statement the mission said it was responding to a U.S. accusation that Pyongyang had breached a cap on refined petroleum imports and a June 29 letter it said was sent to all U.N. member states by the United States, France, Germany and Britain calling for all North Korean workers abroad to be sent home.

“All U.N. member states will have to keep vigilance against deliberate attempts by the United States to undermine the peaceful atmosphere that has been created on the Korean Peninsula in no easy way,” the statement said.