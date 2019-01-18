U.N. chief says 'high time' for U.S.- North Korea talks

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks at the Yemen peace talks closing press conference at the Johannesberg castle in Rimbo, near Stockholm December 13, 2018. TT News Agency/Pontus Lundahl via REUTERS

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Friday pressed for denuclearization negotiations between the United States and North Korea to start again seriously, as President Donald Trump met with a North Korean envoy at the White House.

“We believe it’s high time to make sure that the negotiations between the United States and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea start again seriously, and that a road map is clearly defined for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” Guterres told a news conference.