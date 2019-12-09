U.S. to ask U.N. to discuss possible escalatory provocation by North Korea

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stand at the demarcation line in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States will ask the United Nations Security Council to this week discuss North Korea’s recent missile launches and the “the possibility of an escalatory DPRK provocation,” said a U.S. State Department official on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un risks losing “everything” if he resumes hostility and his country must denuclearize, after the Pyongyang said it had carried out a “successful test of great significance.”