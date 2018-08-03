FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 5:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. asks U.N. to blacklist Russian bank, others: diplomats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States has asked the United Nations Security Council North Korea sanctions committee to blacklist a Russian bank, a Moscow-based North Korean banker and two front companies for Pyongyang’s primary foreign exchange bank, diplomats said on Friday.

The list of proposed designations mirrors new sanctions announced by the U.S. Treasury earlier on Friday.

The 15-member Security Council committee has to agree such requests by consensus. The council blacklisted North Korea’s primary foreign exchange bank, the Foreign Trade Bank, in August last year.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols at the United Nations; Editing by James Dalgleish

