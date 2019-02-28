North Korea's Kim on official Vietnam visit March 1-2: ministry

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the one-on-one bilateral meeting at the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

HANOI (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will begin a two-day official visit to Vietnam on Friday, Vietnam’s foreign ministry said in a statement shortly after Kim’s second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi ended without agreement.

Trump said on Thursday he had walked away from a nuclear deal at the summit with Kim in the Vietnamese capital because of unacceptable North Korean demands to lift punishing U.S.-led sanctions.

Vietnam’s foreign ministry did not release details of Kim’s schedule in the Southeast Asian country but said the visit would last until Saturday.

Trump was due to leave Vietnam and return to the United States later on Thursday.