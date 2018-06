WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump raised human rights abuses by the North Korean government during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore this week, the White House said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore in this picture released on June 12, 2018 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS

“As the president has already publicly stated ... he did bring up human rights abuses of the North Korean regime,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters at a briefing.