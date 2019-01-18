Trump, North Korean envoy to meet at White House: U.S. spokeswoman

Vice Chairman of the North Korean Workers' Party Committee Kim Yong Chol, North Korea's lead negotiator in nuclear diplomacy with the United States, waves as he meets with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (reflected in background 2ndL) for talks aimed at clearing the way for a second U.S.-North Korea summit in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol will meet at the White House on Friday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

The two were scheduled to meet in the White House Oval Office at 12:15 p.m., Sanders said in a statement.