July 10, 2018 / 7:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China says its position on North Korean issue is consistent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry on Tuesday said that Beijing’s position on the North Korean issue is consistent and that it acts in a responsible manner.

A directional sign bearing North Korean, Chinese and U.S. flags is seen near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a regular briefing after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested China might be interfering in U.S.-North Korea talks.

Trump suggested on Monday that China might be seeking to derail U.S. efforts aimed at denuclearizing North Korea, but said he was confident that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would uphold a pact the two agreed on last month.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Christian Shepherd

