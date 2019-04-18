North Korea rejects Pompeo from nuclear dialogue: KCNA

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a news conference at a warehouse where international humanitarian aid for Venezuela is being stored, near La Unidad cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia April 14, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea no longer wants U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo involved in nuclear talks, calling for someone who “is more careful and mature in communicating”, state media said on Thursday.

The official KCNA news agency also said, quoting Kwon Jong Gun, a senior official at the North’s foreign ministry, that “no one can predict” the situation on the Korean peninsula if the United States does not abandon the “root cause” that compelled Pyongyang to develop its nuclear program, without elaborating.