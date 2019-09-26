North Korea says lack of progress casts doubt on prospects for future summit with U.S.: KCNA

Bystanders holding North Korea and U.S. flags wait for the motorcade of U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said on Friday that a lack of progress in implementing agreements made between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un cast doubt on prospects for a future summit, state media KCNA reported.

“This makes me doubt whether a new breakthrough could be brought about in the DPRK-U.S. relations though another DPRK-U.S. summit talks may open,” a statement by North Korean Foreign Ministry advisor Kim Kye Gwan said, using North Korea’s official name, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

However, Trump is “different from his predecessors in political sense and decision,” and so Pyongyang would like to place hope on Trump’s “wise option and bold decision,” the statement said.