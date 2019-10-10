World News
October 10, 2019

North Korea says may reconsider steps taken to build trust with U.S.: KCNA

Residents hold US and North Korean flags while they wait for motorcade of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un en route to the Metropole Hotel for the second US- North Korea summit in Hanoi, Vietnam February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kham

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said on Thursday that the recent U.N. Security Council meeting called by European nations, and a recent missile test by the United States are serious provocations, according to state news agency KCNA.

“The fact that the U.N. Security Council unfairly puts the issue of our self-defense in the wrong hands... is prompting us to reconsider the crucial preemtive steps we have taken to build trust with the U.S.,” a statement attributed to North Korea’s foreign ministry spokesman said, according to KCNA.

