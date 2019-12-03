North Korea says up to U.S. to decide what 'Christmas gift' it will get: KCNA

FILE PHOTO: A person walks past a banner showing North Korean and U.S. flags ahead of the North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s foreign ministry warned again that its year-end deadline for the United States to change it “hostile policies” is approaching and said it was up to Washington to decide what “Christmas gift” comes at the end of the year, state media said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ri Thae Song, North Korea’s vice minister of foreign affairs in charge of relations with the United States, said that Washington’s call for more talks is “nothing but a foolish trick hatched to keep the DPRK bound to dialogue and use it in favor of the political situation and election in the U.S.,” state news agency KCNA reported, using the initials of North Korea’s official name.

“The DPRK has done its utmost with maximum perseverance not to backtrack from the important steps it has taken on its own initiative,” Ri said. “What is left to be done now is the U.S. option and it is entirely up to the U.S. what Christmas gift it will select to get.”

North Korea is asking Washington to soften its stance in denuclearization talks that have made little progress despite three meetings between the two countries’ leaders.