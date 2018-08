SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday progress on denuclearization promises made in a historic U.S.-N.Korea summit in June cannot be expected if the United States adheres to “old scenarios” that have failed.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during the signing of a document after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. Susan Walsh/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

The state-run KCNA carried a statement from the spokesman for the ministry, saying the will to implement the promises made at the summit has not changed.