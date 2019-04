FILE PHOTO - Residents hold US and North Korean flags while they wait for motorcade of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un en route to the Metropole Hotel for the second US- North Korea summit in Hanoi, Vietnam February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kham

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s vice foreign minister said on Tuesday that the United States will face undesired consequences if it fails to present a new position in denuclearization talks, state media reported.

Choe Son Hui said North Korea’s resolve for denuclearization remained unchanged but it will only happen if the United States changes its current calculations, KCNA news agency said.