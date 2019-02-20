North Korean special envoy arrives in Hanoi before Trump-Kim summit

HANOI (Reuters) - North Korean special envoy Kim Hyok Chol arrived in Hanoi on Wednesday, a Reuters witness and a source with direct knowledge said, ahead of the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in Vietnam’s capital.

Trump and Kim are due to meet in Hanoi next Wednesday and Thursday following their historic first meeting in Singapore in June.

Kim Hyok Chol arrived in Hanoi with a delegation of six North Koreans, a source with direct knowledge of the visit and who was on his flight told Reuters.