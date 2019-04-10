North Korea's Kim Jong Un says country must deliver 'serious blow' to those imposing sanctions: KCNA

FILE PHOTO - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gestures during a Central Committee of the Worker's Party meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea in this photo released on April 9, 2019 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country needs to deliver a “serious blow” to those imposing sanctions through a self-reliant economy, North Korean state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Thursday.

KCNA said Kim stated North Korea’s position on the second U.S.-North Korea summit that took place recently, saying, “We must deal a serious blow to the hostile forces who are mistakenly determined to bring us down with sanctions by advancing the socialist construction to a high level of self-reliance that fits our circumstances and state, based on our own power, technology and resources.”

North Korea is expected to convene a session of its legislature, the Supreme People’s Assembly, on Thursday, while U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to hold a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in later on Thursday.