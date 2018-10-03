Pompeo optimistic his North Korea trip will bring progress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he was optimistic his planned visit to Pyongyang this weekend would bring progress toward a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and in building a path to North Korea’s denuclearization.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the State Department in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Pompeo declined comment on recent negative signals from North Korea, including complaints about Washington’s apparent reluctance to agree to a declaration to end the 1950-53 Korean War without major concessions.

“I’m very happy to be going back to get another chance to continue to advance the commitment that Chairman Kim and President Trump made back in Singapore in the second week of June,” he told a news briefing at the State Department.

“I’m optimistic that we’ll come away from that with better understandings, deeper progress and a plan forward, not only for the summit between the two leaders, but for us to continue the efforts to build out a pathway for denuclearization.”

Pompeo also brushed aside suggestions of differences between himself and Trump over a timeline for North Korea to ditch a nuclear program that could threaten the United States.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the State Department in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Pompeo said the day after an unprecedented summit between Trump and Kim in Singapore on June 12 that he was hopeful that there would be major North Korean disarmament by the end of Trump’s current term in January 2021.

In a statement last month, he said the United States aimed for North Korean denuclearization by that date, but a week later Trump said he did not have a time frame.

Pompeo said the statements were “entirely consistent with each other.”

“We want it fast, but we’re not going to play the time game,” he said, adding that his reference last month to 2021 was repeating a comment made by the North and South Korean leaders at a summit last month in Pyongyang.

“President Trump’s comments are exactly right. This is a long-term problem; this has been outstanding for decades. We’ve made more progress than has been made in an awfully long time and, importantly, we have done so in conditions which continue to give us the opportunity to achieve the final goal.”

Pompeo stressed that in the meantime international sanctions would have to remain in place on North Korea and added that there was unanimous support for this at last week’s U.N. General Assembly, even if Russia and China “had some ideas about how we might begin to think about a time when it would be appropriate to reduce them.”