FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stands with Vice Chairman of the North Korean Workers' Party Committee Kim Yong Chol, North Korea's lead negotiator in nuclear diplomacy with the United States, for talks aimed at clearing the way for a second U.S.-North Korea summit as they meet at a hotel in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WARSAW (Reuters) - The United States aims to “get as far down the road as we can” during a leaders’ summit with North Korea in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi later this month, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

Pompeo was speaking after a conference on the Middle East hosted by Washington in Warsaw. President Donald Trump announced last week that a summit would be held later this month with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.