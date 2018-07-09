FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 2:35 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Trump, eyeing China, says confident of U.S.-North Korea deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump on Monday raised concerns that Beijing may be seeking to derail efforts aimed at denuclearizing North Korea, but added that he was confident that Pyongyang leader Kim Jong Un will uphold his pact with the U.S. president.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump attends a NATO Summit at the NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

“I have confidence that Kim Jong Un will honor the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake. We agreed to the denuclearization of North Korea,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade-Hope Not!”

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

