Trump-Kim summit venue shows possibility of moving beyond conflict: State Department

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walk together before their working lunch during their summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore June 12, 2018. Picture taken June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The choice of Vietnam as the venue for a second U.S.-North Korea summit this month shows the possibility of moving beyond conflict and division toward a thriving partnership, U.S. State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said on Thursday.

Palladino told a news briefing that U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun was in Pyongyang to prepare the Feb. 27-28 summit and seeking further progress on commitments made at the first meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore in June.

These included complete denuclearization, transformation of U.S.-North Korea relations and building of a lasting peace mechanism on the Korean Peninsula, he said. Palladino reiterated that sanctions relief that North Korea has been seeking would follow its denuclearization.