U.S. says not discussing removal of troops from Korean peninsula with North

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walk together before their working lunch during their summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is not discussing with North Korea the possibility of removing U.S. troops from the Korean peninsula and is unsure whether Pyongyang has decided to fully denuclearize, senior Trump administration officials said on Thursday.

Ahead of a summit meeting next week between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, U.S. officials said the two sides would be working toward a shared understanding of what “denuclearization” means.