U.S. urges no more North Korean 'provocations,' resumption of talks

FILE PHOTO: South Korean people watch a live TV broadcast on a meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Seoul, South Korea, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday urged North Korea to refrain from further provocations after it test-fired two new short-range ballistic missiles and said it still hoped for a resumption of working-level talks on the country’s denuclearization.

“We want to have diplomatic engagement with the North Koreans,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told a news briefing when asked about the latest missile tests.

“We urge no more provocations, Ortagus said, adding: “This administration is committed to diplomatic engagement with the North Koreans and we continue to press and hope for these working-level negotiation to move forward.”