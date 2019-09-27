U.S. Defense Dept. awards Northrop Grumman Systems $1.89 billion in contracts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department awarded Northrop Grumman Systems Corp, a subsidiary of Northrop Grumman Corp, $1.89 billion worth of contracts, the Pentagon said on Friday.

One was a $1.39 billion contract for the production, maintenance and engineering technical services for the Embedded GPS Inertial Navigation System Modernization (EGI/EGI-M) system. The other was a $495 million contract for the modernization and maintenance of E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) aircraft.