September 8, 2020 / 10:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Northrop Grumman wins $13.3 billion missile replacement contract

FILE PHOTO: A Northrop Grumman building is shown in El Segundo, California, U.S., February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp said on Tuesday it was awarded a $13.3 billion contract by the U.S. Air Force to modernize the country’s intercontinental ballistic missile system.

The contract comes as the U.S. military embarks on a costly modernization of its aging atomic weapons.

The contract will span eight and a half years and include weapon system design and nuclear certification. The company will deliver a fully-integrated weapon system by 2029.

"The increased accuracy, extended range and improved reliability will provide the United States a broader array of options to address unforeseen contingencies," said General Tim Ray, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command. (bit.ly/35hqKW0)

Boeing Co in December decided not to compete as a prime contractor to replace the Pentagon’s U.S.-based missile system, paving the way for Northrop Grumman to win the contract.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
