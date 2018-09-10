FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 10, 2018 / 7:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. approves possible $3.1 billion sale of E-2D Hawkeye aircraft to Japan

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Japan of up to nine E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft for an estimated cost of $3.135 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: An E-2D Hawkeye plane approaches to the U.S. aircraft carrier John C. Stennis during joint military exercise called Malabar, with the United States, Japan and India participating, off Japan's southernmost island of Okinawa, Japan June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Nobuhiro Kubo/File Photo

It said in a statement that Japan would use the aircraft to provide “situational awareness of air and naval activity in the Pacific region” and augment its existing E-2C Hawkeye fleet. A unit of Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) will be the principal contractor.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.