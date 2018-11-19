November 19, 2018 / 10:23 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago
Northrop Grumman wins $490 million U.S. defense contract: Pentagon
1 Min Read
FILE PHOTO - A U.S. Air Force maintainer makes his way into a hangar packed with RQ-4 Global Hawk aircraft, at an Air Force base in Arabian Gulf, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) has been awarded a $490 million U.S. defense contract for the sale to Japan of Global Hawk unmanned surveillance aircraft, the Pentagon said on Monday.