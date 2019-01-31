Northrop Grumman quarterly revenue rises 24.5 percent

FILE PHOTO - The corporate logo of Northrop Grumman is shown on a Fire Scout MQ-8 B unmanned helicopter during a ceremony at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, California, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp reported a 24.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by higher sales in its aerospace unit that makes parts for F-35 fighter jets.

Net income for the maker of Global Hawk surveillance planes fell to $356 million, or $2.06 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $672 million, or $3.83 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Northrop earned $4.93 per share.

Revenue rose to $8.16 billion from $6.63 billion.