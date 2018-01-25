Northrop results beat; sees lower tax rate boost 2018 profit

(Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman (NOC.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher sales in its businesses that make parts for the F-35 fighter jets, and said a lower tax rate is expected to boost profit in 2018.

Northrop shares were up 1 percent at $316.50 in light premarket trading on Thursday.

Northrop, like its peers in the United States, is benefiting from higher demand for weapons, fighter jets and tanks amid heightened security concerns around the world.

The maker of Global Hawk surveillance planes is also expected to gain from an increase in U.S. defense spending under President Donald Trump’s administration.

In November, members of U.S. congressional defense supported a plan for $700 billion in defense spending in fiscal year 2018, well beyond the previous year’s $619 billion.

Northrop forecast 2018 profit in the range of $15.00-$15.25 per share, topping Wall Street expectation of $14.23 per share. It expects revenue of about $27 billion versus analysts’ estimate of $26.91 billion.

However, the company said its 2018 segment operating margin would be in the low to mid 11 percent range, slightly below the 11.5 percent reported in the year ended Dec. 31.

“There is likely some conservatism in the margin guidance, but this may also be driven by new business wins, which typically have lower margins in the early stages,” Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu wrote in a note.

Northrop is also ramping up production of the U.S. Air Force’s new B-21 long-range bomber, an estimated $80 billion program, expected to produce 100 aircraft.

Sales at Northrop’s aerospace unit, which makes the center fuselage for the F-35 jets and is its biggest, rose 4.6 percent to $3.01 billion, in the fourth quarter, while sales in the mission systems, Northrop’s second biggest, rose 6.3 percent to $3.03 billion.

Total sales rose to $6.63 billion in the quarter, from $6.40 billion a year earlier, topping Wall Street expectation of $6.35 billion. (bit.ly/2DBxzFn)

However, net income for the maker of Global Hawk surveillance planes fell to $178 million, or $1.01 per share, from $525 million, or $2.96 per share, a year earlier.

Net earnings were hurt by a higher tax expense and $500 million discretionary pre-tax pension contribution.

On an adjusted basis, Northrop earned $2.82 per share, beating analysts’ average expectation of $2.74, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.