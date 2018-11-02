Northrop Grumman to pay $27 million to settle U.S. allegations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) will pay $27.45 million to settle allegations it overstated the number of hours its employees worked on two U.S. Air Force contracts, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

In a statement, the department said Northrop Grumman violated the False Claims Act by overbilling the Air Force for hours worked on the contracts involving battlefield communications.

Northrop Grumman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.